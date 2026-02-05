Cemex (NYSE:CX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cemex’s conference call:

Project Cutting Edge delivered the targeted $200 million of recurring EBITDA savings in 2025, with a plan to reach $400 million by 2027 and an incremental $125 million of savings expected in 2026, supporting margin expansion and cash generation.

Free cash flow excluding one‑offs was about $1.4 billion (46% conversion) in 2025; management guides to high single‑digit EBITDA growth in 2026 and is proposing a ~40% higher cash dividend plus an intent to repurchase up to $500 million of shares over three years.

The company took material impairment/write‑down charges in 2025 (about $538 million disclosed), which weighed on reported net income despite stronger underlying performance — a potential signal of weaker assets or valuation risks.

The company took material impairment/write‑down charges in 2025 (about disclosed), which weighed on reported net income despite stronger underlying performance — a potential signal of weaker assets or valuation risks. CEMEX is accelerating portfolio rebalancing toward the U.S. (divested Panama, consolidated Couch Aggregates) and prioritizing aggregates and adjacent businesses, signaling a strategic shift to higher‑return, U.S.‑focused assets.

NYSE:CX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Cemex has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cemex during the third quarter valued at $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cemex by 9.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 186,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex during the third quarter worth about $10,196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

