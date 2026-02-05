cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $56.64 million and $19.46 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world was first traded on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00064319 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $18,422,916.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

