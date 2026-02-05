CARV (CARV) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

CARV (CARV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One CARV token can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CARV has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. CARV has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CARV Token Profile

CARV’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,620,477 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.06863057 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $13,669,612.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

