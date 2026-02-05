Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $17.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,369.09. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $153,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,984.90. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.46. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

