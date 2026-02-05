Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,626,291 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 7,157,645 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,243,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,243,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Raymond James Financial raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 430.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Capri by 23.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

