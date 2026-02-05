Capital Management Associates NY Buys Shares of 26,900 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 54,274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 174,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 174,221 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 330.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 938.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $217,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,925,910.40. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

