Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.60. 1,733,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,658,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEED. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.60 to C$1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$604.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.18%. The company had revenue of C$66.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands.

