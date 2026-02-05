Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $40.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Docebo from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Docebo from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Trading Up 2.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $560.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.40. Docebo has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Docebo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Docebo by 7.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.