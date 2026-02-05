Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.1150. Approximately 5,881,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,098,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,639,000 after purchasing an additional 258,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,147,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,080,000 after buying an additional 85,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

