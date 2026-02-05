Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Camden Property Trust updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 1,910,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $126.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.
In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,345.49. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,386.45. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19,350.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.
Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.
