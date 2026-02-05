Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $295,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.70, for a total value of $315,700.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $312,640.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.59.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

