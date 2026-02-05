Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.62%.The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.500 EPS.

Cabot Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cabot has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabot by 709.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

