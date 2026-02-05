C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $215.55 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 8,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $325.65 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $351.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.