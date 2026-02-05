Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Brunswick by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.
Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.
