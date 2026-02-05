Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPN) is a global commercial real estate partnership sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. The company acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of income-generating property assets across the office, retail, multifamily residential, industrial logistics, hospitality and self-storage sectors. By leveraging Brookfield’s integrated platform, the partnership seeks to create value through active asset management, selective development and opportunistic acquisitions.

Originally launched in late 2013 as a spin-out of Brookfield’s property platform, the partnership combined Brookfield Office Properties and Brookfield Retail Properties into a single publicly traded vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.