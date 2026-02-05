Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 0.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,236,000 after acquiring an additional 438,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,354,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

