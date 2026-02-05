Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,030 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,278,000 after buying an additional 2,205,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after buying an additional 1,927,193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,866,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy, expanding its Alberta Montney position and adding production and cash flow that could be accretive to free cash flow and reserves. This strategic deal is the most direct fundamental driver supporting the stock’s gain today. Ovintiv Announces Closing of NuVista Energy Acquisition

Ovintiv closed its acquisition of NuVista Energy, expanding its Alberta Montney position and adding production and cash flow that could be accretive to free cash flow and reserves. This strategic deal is the most direct fundamental driver supporting the stock’s gain today. Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares raised its price target from $54 to $56 and keeps an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal that implies ~25–30% upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Analyst Note: National Bankshares Raises PT

National Bankshares raised its price target from $54 to $56 and keeps an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal that implies ~25–30% upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens initiated/started coverage at Equal Weight (Hold), citing operational strength and attractive valuation — a neutral-to-modestly supportive view that balances the negative Zacks call and helps validate the deal rationale. Ovintiv started Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens initiated/started coverage at Equal Weight (Hold), citing operational strength and attractive valuation — a neutral-to-modestly supportive view that balances the negative Zacks call and helps validate the deal rationale. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Ovintiv to “Strong Sell” and issued a series of small downward tweaks to FY2026/Q‑tranche EPS estimates (and mixed tweaks to FY2027), signaling concern about near‑term earnings. A high‑profile “Strong Sell” headline can pressure the stock, especially among quant/overlay strategies that react to ratings changes. Zacks Research Coverage

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

