Brokerages Set Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) PT at $58.00

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Ralliant Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

