Brokerages Set Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) PT at $58.00

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on RAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance topped Street expectations — Ralliant guided Q1‑2026 revenue to $508M–$522M versus a $501.8M consensus, which supports the view of continued sales growth into the new year. Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guide was in line with consensus at $2.1B–$2.2B, so top‑line expectations are roughly confirmed even as profitability guidance diverges from estimates. Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.220–$2.420 came in below the $2.71 consensus, a downside surprise for earnings estimates that likely tempers upside. Ralliant Corporation Posts Q4 Results and Issues 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q1‑2026 EPS guide of $0.460–$0.520 also missed the $0.53 consensus, signaling the company expects a more gradual earnings recovery. Ralliant Corporation Posts Q4 Results and Issues 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 GAAP loss was sharply negative: Ralliant reported a $1.4B net loss (‑$12.10 per share) driven by a $1.4B non‑cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment — a one‑time charge that explains the EPS miss but raises near‑term headline volatility. Press Release (PDF)
Institutional Trading of Ralliant
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $29,000.
Ralliant Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
About Ralliant
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
