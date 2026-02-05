Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

