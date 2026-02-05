Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

