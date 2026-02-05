Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) EVP Aaron White Sells 7,000 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) EVP Aaron White sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,740. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.92. 1,411,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,175. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Mizuho raised their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,118.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

More Brinker International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brinker reported an earnings beat (Q1 EPS and revenue above consensus) and raised FY guidance, a fundamental driver that supports upside expectations. Earnings Beat Article

Brinker reported an earnings beat (Q1 EPS and revenue above consensus) and raised FY guidance, a fundamental driver that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets or upgraded coverage (examples: Raymond James, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs, Citi), which can attract buying interest and institutional flows. Analyst Coverage & Targets

Multiple brokerages have raised price targets or upgraded coverage (examples: Raymond James, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs, Citi), which can attract buying interest and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other screeners are flagging EAT as a value/Strong Buy candidate (EAT added to Zacks Rank #1 and value lists), which may boost retail and quant-driven demand. Read More.

Zacks and other screeners are flagging EAT as a value/Strong Buy candidate (EAT added to Zacks Rank #1 and value lists), which may boost retail and quant-driven demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces label EAT a trending/possibly undervalued name — this increases visibility and volume but does not by itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Media pieces label EAT a trending/possibly undervalued name — this increases visibility and volume but does not by itself change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% of his stake) at roughly $160.31 — a large insider disposition that can unsettle investors and signal liquidity needs. Read More.

CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% of his stake) at roughly $160.31 — a large insider disposition that can unsettle investors and signal liquidity needs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares (~56% reduction) at ~$161, a material insider sale disclosed to the SEC. Read More.

CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares (~56% reduction) at ~$161, a material insider sale disclosed to the SEC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares at $165, and Director Harriet Edelman and Director Ramona Hood also trimmed positions — the cluster of insider sales increases short‑term uncertainty about insider conviction. Read More.

EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares at $165, and Director Harriet Edelman and Director Ramona Hood also trimmed positions — the cluster of insider sales increases short‑term uncertainty about insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces aggregating these trades call it an “insider shake‑up,” which can amplify negative sentiment and trigger short‑term selling or higher volatility. Read More.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Featured Articles

