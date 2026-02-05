Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Director Sells $1,335,600.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,636. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1,118.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Key Brinker International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported an earnings beat and raised FY guidance (strong same-store trends and revenue beat), which supports upside expectations and analyst upgrades. Read More.

Company reported an earnings beat and raised FY guidance (strong same-store trends and revenue beat), which supports upside expectations and analyst upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and issued buy/overweight advice after the results, signaling stronger analyst conviction that can attract buying pressure. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and issued buy/overweight advice after the results, signaling stronger analyst conviction that can attract buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Brinker’s solid interest-coverage/profile stability, making the stock more attractive to risk‑sensitive investors in a tighter-rate environment. Read More.

Analyst commentary highlighted Brinker’s solid interest-coverage/profile stability, making the stock more attractive to risk‑sensitive investors in a tighter-rate environment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces and screeners are labeling EAT a trending or possibly undervalued name — this can increase volume/interest but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More.

Media pieces and screeners are labeling EAT a trending or possibly undervalued name — this can increase volume/interest but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% cut to his stake) at roughly $160.31 — a large insider disposition that may unsettle investors or be viewed as a liquidity event. Read More.

CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% cut to his stake) at roughly $160.31 — a large insider disposition that may unsettle investors or be viewed as a liquidity event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares (~28.6% reduction) at about $159.00; another material insider sale contributing to negative sentiment. Read More.

Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares (~28.6% reduction) at about $159.00; another material insider sale contributing to negative sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares (~56% cut to his position) and Director Ramona Hood sold a smaller stake — the cluster of recent insider sales increases short‑term uncertainty. Read More. • Read More.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

