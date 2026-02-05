Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLTGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRLT opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $154.61 million, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

