Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE BYD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at $157,541,520.92. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 109.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 342,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,221,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,580,000 after purchasing an additional 173,868 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,478,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 153,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

