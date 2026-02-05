Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $53,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.5% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 37,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $6,219,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $155.61.
KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.
KKR & Co. Inc. News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KKR-led consortium to buy remaining stake in STT GDC, valuing the company at S$13.8 billion — the deal (~S$6.6bn cash for the remaining 82%, ≈$5.1–$10.9bn depending on reported measures) gives KKR a much larger foothold in Asia’s data-center market, aligning the firm with AI-driven demand and recurring infrastructure revenue that can boost AUM and management fees. KKR, Singtel consortium to pay $5.2 billion to take full control of STT GDC
- Positive Sentiment: Transaction includes strategic partner Singtel and is one of the largest Asia data‑center deals this cycle, signaling KKR’s push into infrastructure assets poised to benefit from AI capex — this can lift fee-related earnings and long-term valuation multiple for the infrastructure platform. KKR Makes AI Play With $10.9B Asia Data-Center Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: KKR is preparing Wella Company (OPI owner) for a possible U.S. IPO this year — a potential near‑term monetization that could crystallize gains on a prior buyout, but timing, sizing and IPO market receptivity are still uncertain. KKR prepares OPI owner Wella Company for US IPO, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Q4 results to show higher management fees and AUM but possibly lower reported earnings — this creates mixed near-term earnings guidance risk even as the fee base strengthens. KKR & Co. to Post Q4 Earnings: Here’s What to Expect From the Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical/earnings risk: KKR’s P/E is elevated and the stock still trades below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, creating potential downside if execution on integrations or the IPO pipeline slips or if macro capital markets weaken. KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Profile
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Weiss Ratings downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.
KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.
