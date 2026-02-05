Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $53,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.5% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 37,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $6,219,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $155.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Weiss Ratings downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

