Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in TPG were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,794,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,136,000 after buying an additional 831,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 4,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 557,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Zacks Research downgraded TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 623.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

