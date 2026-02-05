Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $40 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,218 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 42,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,017 shares of company stock worth $4,505,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ACN opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.