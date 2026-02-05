Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 364,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

