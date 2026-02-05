BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $684.30 or 0.00971876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion and approximately $3.93 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,359,780 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 136,359,793.52. The last known price of BNB is 690.37447741 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3127 active market(s) with $3,653,444,136.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

