Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 2,385.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $44,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $221,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $135,875.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 518,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,516,040.12. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,943. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $88.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

