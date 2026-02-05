Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $24.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 534,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.