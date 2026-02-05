Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 9,374 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after purchasing an additional 966,444 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5,905.2% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 302,050 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 314,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $309.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.18 and its 200-day moving average is $300.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

