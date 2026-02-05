Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 35,016 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF $ISCV

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after acquiring an additional 490,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,039.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $625.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

