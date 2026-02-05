BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $333.86 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $333.86 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 987,037,885,840,675 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 987,037,885,840,674.74246524. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000034 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $28,281,596.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.