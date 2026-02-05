BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $82.45 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,335,543 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

