Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

