Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Bio-Techne’s conference call:

Bio-Techne reported Q2 revenue of $295.9M (flat YoY) with adjusted EPS up 10% to $0.46 and adjusted operating margin expanded ~100 bps to 31.1% , driven by productivity and cost management.

Bio-Techne reported Q2 revenue of (flat YoY) with adjusted EPS up 10% to and adjusted operating margin expanded ~100 bps to , driven by productivity and cost management. Two of the company’s largest cell therapy customers received FDA Fast Track designations, creating a temporary order-timing headwind that cut GMP reagent revenue sharply (cell therapy revenue down >30%) and will depress growth ~300 bps in Q3 before moderating in Q4 and clearing in FY2027.

Two of the company’s largest cell therapy customers received designations, creating a temporary order-timing headwind that cut GMP reagent revenue sharply (cell therapy revenue down >30%) and will depress growth ~300 bps in Q3 before moderating in Q4 and clearing in FY2027. Strategic high-growth verticals — cell therapy, proteomic analytical instruments, spatial biology, and precision diagnostics — now represent 47% of revenue (up from 32% in FY2020) and have delivered an upper‑teens CAGR, with strong product momentum (ProteinSimple Leo and ultrasensitive Ella assays, COMET bookings acceleration).

Strategic high-growth verticals — cell therapy, proteomic analytical instruments, spatial biology, and precision diagnostics — now represent (up from 32% in FY2020) and have delivered an upper‑teens CAGR, with strong product momentum (ProteinSimple Leo and ultrasensitive Ella assays, COMET bookings acceleration). Geographic strength in Asia continued: China grew mid-single digits for the third consecutive quarter and APAC ex-China grew nearly 20%, reflecting stronger R&D activity from CDMOs, CROs and biotechs.

Geographic strength in Asia continued: China grew mid-single digits for the third consecutive quarter and APAC ex-China grew nearly 20%, reflecting stronger R&D activity from CDMOs, CROs and biotechs. Adjusted gross margin declined to 68.5% (from 70.5%) due to unfavorable product/customer mix, but SG&A and R&D discipline helped expand operating margins; cash flow was healthy ($82.4M operating cash) and net leverage remained below 1x EBITDA.

TECH opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 50.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

