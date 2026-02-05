BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 94,222 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 94,222 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 749,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,459,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 90.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 66,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $517,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue, bookings and user growth were strong — revenue rose ~20% and gross bookings topped estimates, with active users and trips reaching record levels, and the company generated materially higher free cash flow. These results support the growth story and buyback/capital-allocation optionality. Company press release

Q4 revenue, bookings and user growth were strong — revenue rose ~20% and gross bookings topped estimates, with active users and trips reaching record levels, and the company generated materially higher free cash flow. These results support the growth story and buyback/capital-allocation optionality. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle (robotaxi) progress and partnerships: management highlighted AV ambition and expansion of robotaxi programs (markets named include Hong Kong, Madrid, Houston, Zurich), which investors view as a multitrillion‑dollar long‑term opportunity that could transform margins over time. Seeking Alpha

Autonomous-vehicle (robotaxi) progress and partnerships: management highlighted AV ambition and expansion of robotaxi programs (markets named include Hong Kong, Madrid, Houston, Zurich), which investors view as a multitrillion‑dollar long‑term opportunity that could transform margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (including upgrades and $100+ targets from Citizens JMP, BTIG and Needham), signaling conviction among some buy‑side and sell‑side investors about upside from growth and cash flow.

Analyst and institutional support — several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (including upgrades and $100+ targets from Citizens JMP, BTIG and Needham), signaling conviction among some buy‑side and sell‑side investors about upside from growth and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO — he’s a vocal robotaxi backer. That underscores continued AV prioritization but raises questions about near‑term margin focus vs. long‑term investment. TechCrunch

Management change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO — he’s a vocal robotaxi backer. That underscores continued AV prioritization but raises questions about near‑term margin focus vs. long‑term investment. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst tone — some firms reiterated Neutral/Market‑perform ratings citing competitive and AV‑related uncertainty even as others remain constructive; expect divergent analyst calls to keep volatility elevated. Proactive Investors

Mixed analyst tone — some firms reiterated Neutral/Market‑perform ratings citing competitive and AV‑related uncertainty even as others remain constructive; expect divergent analyst calls to keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and guidance miss: adjusted EPS for Q4 missed estimates and Uber guided Q1 EPS below consensus (company gave 0.65–0.72 vs. higher Street estimate), citing cheaper ride options and higher taxes that boosted trips but compressed margins — the principal driver of the stock decline. Reuters

Profitability and guidance miss: adjusted EPS for Q4 missed estimates and Uber guided Q1 EPS below consensus (company gave 0.65–0.72 vs. higher Street estimate), citing cheaper ride options and higher taxes that boosted trips but compressed margins — the principal driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: One‑time charges and EPS volatility: investors are focused on an equity‑investment charge and the gap between GAAP and adjusted metrics, which amplified the profit miss and increased short‑term uncertainty. Zacks

One‑time charges and EPS volatility: investors are focused on an equity‑investment charge and the gap between GAAP and adjusted metrics, which amplified the profit miss and increased short‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy trading and a sizable share sell‑off followed the results and guidance, reflecting investor preference for near‑term profitability over growth/AV optionality right now. Barron’s

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.41.

Shares of UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

