BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 22,581 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Research cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.