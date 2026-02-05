BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 16,484 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 0.0%

SNPS opened at $418.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.