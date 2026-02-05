BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,674 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $515,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

