Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,113,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 354,965 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

