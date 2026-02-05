Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – February 2nd

Fusemachines, Tempus AI, OneStream, BigBear.ai, Hut 8, Fluence Energy, and SoundHound AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of companies that develop, supply, or materially benefit from AI technologies — including firms focused on AI software, machine learning platforms, semiconductor chips, cloud services, and AI-driven applications. For investors, these stocks provide a way to gain exposure to the potential growth and productivity gains from AI, but they also carry sector-specific risks such as rapid technological change, competitive disruption, regulatory uncertainty, and valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Fusemachines (FUSE)

Fusemachines Inc. develops and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) as a service and machine learning software solutions. The company offers Fuse Anna which is an AI assistant for follow ups through daily reminders; and Fuse Prospector which is an artificial intelligence sales platform. Further, the company offers managed outbound services and AI as a service for big data processing, data management, and cloud analytics.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

OneStream (OS)

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

