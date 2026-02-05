Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,755 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.21% of Medpace worth $175,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,269,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $561.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,787,603.56. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 320,192 shares of company stock worth $192,909,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

