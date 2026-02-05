Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,518,085 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12,873.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $229,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
CCEP stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.
The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
