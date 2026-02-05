Barclays Downgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Huber Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

PUBGY stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

