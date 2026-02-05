Barclays Downgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Huber Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Performance
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.
In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.