Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Stock Position Decreased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,092 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria comprises about 2.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,548,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 467,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after buying an additional 637,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,632,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 267,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,212,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 326,367 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

