Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

BALL stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ball has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Ball reported $0.91 EPS vs. a $0.90 consensus and revenue of $3.35B (above $3.11B est.), driven by higher volumes and price/mix. Investors typically reward simple beats. Market presentation / Press release

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Ball reported $0.91 EPS vs. a $0.90 consensus and revenue of $3.35B (above $3.11B est.), driven by higher volumes and price/mix. Investors typically reward simple beats. Positive Sentiment: Strong full‑year metrics and cash returns — Ball reported record adjusted free cash flow of $956M for 2025 and returned $1.54B via buybacks/dividends; management expects 10%+ comparable EPS growth and >$900M free cash flow in 2026. Those items support valuation and capital return expectations. Press Release

Strong full‑year metrics and cash returns — Ball reported record adjusted free cash flow of $956M for 2025 and returned $1.54B via buybacks/dividends; management expects 10%+ comparable EPS growth and >$900M free cash flow in 2026. Those items support valuation and capital return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises from buy/scores firms — Jefferies raised its target to $71 (buy), Mizuho to $70 (outperform) and Truist to $75 (buy), giving visible upside and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga coverage Mizuho write‑up

Analyst upgrades/target raises from buy/scores firms — Jefferies raised its target to $71 (buy), Mizuho to $70 (outperform) and Truist to $75 (buy), giving visible upside and likely supporting buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view is constructive — aggregate broker view summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports continued interest but is not a unanimous buy signal. Article

Consensus broker view is constructive — aggregate broker view summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports continued interest but is not a unanimous buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan moved its target to $60 but kept a “neutral” rating — target is below current market price, so this is less supportive than the buy‑rated raises and may cap upside for some investors. Benzinga coverage

JPMorgan moved its target to $60 but kept a “neutral” rating — target is below current market price, so this is less supportive than the buy‑rated raises and may cap upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance slightly below Street — Ball set FY2026 guidance at ~$3.93 EPS vs. a ~3.98 consensus, which tempers the upside implied by analyst raises and could lead some traders to lock in gains. Guidance / Press release

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

