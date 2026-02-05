Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.1667.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday.
- Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and maintained a $44.00 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence and implying upside from current levels. Needham Reaffirmed Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew year-over-year (about +0.8%) and came in roughly in line with/slightly above consensus (reported ~$148.6M vs. est. ~$146.9M), showing topline resilience in the quarter. Quarterly Results / Conference Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $42 to $40 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest downgrade to expectations that still leaves material upside per the firm. Jefferies Price Target Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Azenta published its official press release and slide deck for Q1 results and hosted the earnings call; the full earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management’s commentary and any forward-looking remarks. Press Release Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.09 missed the consensus $0.11 by $0.02 and the company continues to show a negative net margin (~-10%), which likely triggered investor selling despite revenue being roughly in line. Earnings Miss Details
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.35. Azenta has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Azenta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.
In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.
