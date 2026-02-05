Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 36,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland. The company was formerly known as Everclear Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avrupa Minerals Ltd. in July 2010. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

